Delhi-UP network of RRTS makes Meerut foray

The under-construction Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut rapid rail transit system (RRTS) made its first foray into Meerut, with the service that is currently operational between Sahibabad and Modinagar (north) stations in Uttar Pradesh starting operations to the Meerut (south) station at 2pm on Sunday.

Officials with the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency responsible, said that the addition of the eight-kilometre section on Sunday took the total operational network length to 42km, traversing nine stations from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to Meerut. Work on the Delhi section is underway and is set to be completed by mid-2025.

“Namo Bharat trains will operate from 6am to 10pm on the entire section from Sahibabad to Meerut (south). The first train in both directions will depart at 6am, and the last train will leave the terminal stations —Sahibabad and Meerut (south) — at 10pm,” the NCRTC said in a statement.

The Meerut (south) station serves as the gateway to Meerut, making travel easier for commuters from Mohiuddinpur, Bhudbaral, Bahadurpur, Aminagar, Chhajjupur, Kharkhoda, Kadarabad and nearby areas. With the commencement of train services from Meerut (south), passengers will be able to reach Sahibabad in approximately 30 minutes.

The station comprises ground, mezzanine, concourse and platform levels, spanning approximately 215 metres in length, 36 metres in width and 22 metres in height.

The one-way discounted fare for the train will be ₹110 for the standard class from Sahibabad to Meerut (south), and ₹90 for the standard class from Ghaziabad to Meerut (south).

“Meerut (south) RRTS station will feature the largest parking facility in Uttar Pradesh along the RRTS corridor. Two parking lots, situated on either side of the station’s entry/exit, cover approximately 13,000 square metres. These lots can accommodate around 1,200 four-wheelers and two-wheelers. The station has been designed to facilitate easy pick and drop for vehicles arriving from both Meerut and Delhi, with direct access from the main road,” NCRTC said.