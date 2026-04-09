Delhiwale: 40 years of presence

One of the living landmarks of central Delhi’s Kasturba Gandhi Road is Ramesh Kumar Mohvy. He has been the area’s familiar face for many years. In fact, his shoe-repairing pavement stall is marking its 40th anniversary this year. This afternoon, he graciously agrees to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences. He takes only a single break in between to nudge a street dog to a bowl of milk that was placed for the dog in a corner of the pavement.

One of the living landmarks of central Delhi’s Kasturba Gandhi Road is Ramesh Kumar Mohvy. He has been the area’s familiar face for many years. In fact, his shoe-repairing pavement stall is marking its 40th anniversary this year. (HT Photo)

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The principal aspect of your personality.

My simple way of life.

What is your present state of mind?

I am thinking about my business. It is not as thriving as it used to be. Seven to eight office complexes in the vicinity have either shut down or moved away in recent months, which has directly led to a loss of my customers.

Your main fault.

I drink whiskey.

Your favourite occupation.

Repairing old shoes.

Your idea of happiness.

I experienced my greatest happiness two years ago, when after six grandsons, I was blessed with a granddaughter.

Your favourite names.

Lakshita, the name of my granddaughter.

What would be your greatest misfortune?

It has already happened, with the death of my second son.

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{{^usCountry}} If not yourself, who would you be? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If not yourself, who would you be? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} I would have had an office job, as a chaprasi in a bank. Years ago, I had almost secured that job, but things changed at the last moment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I would have had an office job, as a chaprasi in a bank. Years ago, I had almost secured that job, but things changed at the last moment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where would you like to live? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where would you like to live? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} I already live there, in Welcome Colony. It is my own house: two rooms downstairs and two upstairs, with steady water and power supply. And the mandir of Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj is very close to our house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I already live there, in Welcome Colony. It is my own house: two rooms downstairs and two upstairs, with steady water and power supply. And the mandir of Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj is very close to our house. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Your hero in real life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your hero in real life. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} My elder brother, the late Shri Gore Lal. My parents were often very ill during my childhood, and it was my brother who supported me in every way a parent would have. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My elder brother, the late Shri Gore Lal. My parents were often very ill during my childhood, and it was my brother who supported me in every way a parent would have. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Faults for which you have the most tolerance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Faults for which you have the most tolerance. {{/usCountry}}

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When people make vulgar jokes.

Your motto in life

Never wishing ill of others.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mayank Austen Soofi Mayank Austen Soofi is a writer-snapper trying to capture Delhi by heart.

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