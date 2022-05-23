Delhiwale: A cup full of love
- Tea-time portrait of a young couple
Both of them are fond of chai. And when they have chai together, they drink it from the same glass.
“We feel good this way,” he says. “Because we like each other,” she says.
Afzal, 21, and Sabeena, 19, are in love. They also have their meals from the same plate.
This evening the couple is sitting on a bench, beside a chai stall, in Sarai Kale Khan. Afzal is wearing black jeans and a very tight brown shirt. Sabeena is in a blue kurta paired with a flowery dupatta. They married a year ago.
“It was a love marriage,” she points out. “Our parents were not in favour of the marriage,” Afzal adds.
Afzal is a “beldar” (labourer) and Sabeena says that so is her father, adding, “I think our parents were against it because we had known each other since childhood.”
But the affair didn’t begin until the winter of 2019. They said their relationship began after they went to a bazar together .
The lovers like many traits about each other. Sabeena lists a few about Afzal: “His hair style is very nice… I like the way he talks.”
Afzal says that he likes Sabeena’s “nature”.
“I like the fact that she always wears the dupatta.”
After their marriage, the couple started a new life together by renting a room, close to the homes of their parents. Every evening, after Afzal returns home, he helps Sabeena cook the dinner. “He works during the day, and yet he works at home too, to make life easier for me,” says Sabeena.
The couple occasionally has their share of discord. “When she doesn’t listen to my sensible advice,” he says. Sabeena gives the same reason.
But, they agree that a year of married life has changed them.
“I have become more responsible, more hardworking,” he says, explaining that “I earn only 300 rupees daily… you can’t run a home with that kind of money… I will have to work even harder.” She says half-jokingly that “now I don’t have to suffer from mummy’s daat (scoldings.).”
The couple married in a public garden. The ceremony was attended by friends and relatives, and was officiated by a ‘qazi’. Pepsi and white rasgullas were served to the guests, the couple said.
Soon, the chai gets over, and they get up and leave for their home.
