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Delhiwale: A portrait of the poet as a DTC bus driver

Pawan Kumar Tomar, a Delhi bus driver, writes poetry inspired by daily life, blending his experiences with influences from renowned lyricists.

Published on: May 18, 2026 03:08 am IST
By Mayank Austen Soofi
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In the American film Paterson, the hero, played by Adam Driver, is a city bus driver who writes poetry, earnestly jotting down the lines in a notebook.

In the American film Paterson, the hero, played by Adam Driver, is a city bus driver who writes poetry, earnestly jotting down the lines in a notebook. In Delhi, there is a man as striking as that film actor. Plus, Pawan Kumar Tomar too drives a city bus, with the Delhi Transport Corporation. And he too writes poetry, earnestly jotting down the lines in a notebook. (HT Photo)

In Delhi, there is a man as striking as that film actor. Plus, Pawan Kumar Tomar too drives a city bus, with the Delhi Transport Corporation. And he too writes poetry, earnestly jotting down the lines in a notebook. His poems have appeared in the poetry anthology Aaj ke Hindi Kavi (Contemporary Hindi Poets). Indeed, his notebook rests openly on the dashboard beside the steering wheel, a blue-ink pen tucked into its lined pages, ready for use during breaks.

“As I drive, my mind concentrates on the road,” Pawan says, seated in his empty bus parked at South Delhi’s Sri Nivaspuri Depot. The midday summer light is ramming ruthlessly into the wide glass windows, heating up the air-conditioned interiors. “But even as I drive and totally concentrate on the road, certain words and certain lines keep passing through my mind.”

Spending eight hours daily on Delhi roads, the poet’s work shift as a DTC bus driver starts about five in the morning. The job obviously helps him support his family; he lives with wife and two children in East Delhi’s Maujpur. Driving the city bus also enables him, he says, to observe life at its rawest. Silently encountering a vast cross-section of humanity every day during his time behind the steering wheel, Pawan witnesses kindness, deceit, innocence, impatience, thievery and exhaustion of us Delhiwale. All of this, he says, enters his consciousness. And somewhere along the way, fragments of these moments rearrange themselves into verse. “You see, I keep moving, and something keeps happening.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mayank Austen Soofi

Mayank Austen Soofi is a writer-snapper trying to capture Delhi by heart.

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