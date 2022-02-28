Delhiwale: Building contractor’s inner life

It is reasonable to suggest that the Millennium City of Gurugram is the consequence of a construction boom. Naturally, this land of high-rises is full of people like Sikander Aaquil, who happens to be… well, a building contractor. On second thoughts, you may not easily find people like him. Mr Aaquil, 51, is also a poet, who invested his pandemic-ridden lockdowns reading the entire Bhagwad Geeta (in Urdu translation). This afternoon, in the sun-filled study of his New Palam Vihar bungalow, he agrees to be a part of the Proust Questionnaire series in which folks are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore citizens’ distinct experiences.

The principal aspect of your personality

I stand by my words.

Your heroes/heroines in real life

Professor Unwan Chishti, my ustad in poetry, he was the head of Urdu Department in Jamia Milia Islamia University. And Mathur Aunty in Noida, who encouraged me greatly when I started as a building contractor while still a young man.

Your favorite qualities in a man

To always speak truth and be fearless.

Your favourite qualities in a woman

To respect the dignity of relationships. And the ability to smoothly run the household.

Your chief characteristic

I navigate my way by keeping myself abreast of the bad times.

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

Their sartorial elegance. Their sophistication in daily life, like being skilled in the art of conversation.

Your favourite occupation

Construction.

Your idea of happiness

By conversing with myself.

Your idea of misery.

Country’s politics.

If not yourself, who would you be?

Farmer.

Where would you like to live?

In my village, Ghana Khandi, in Saharanpur, in a farmhouse of my own.

Your favourite prose authors

Akhtar Suleman, Anjum Usmani.

Your favourite poets

Wasim Barelvi. Irfan Siddiqi. And Ghalib, of course.

What characters in history do you most dislike?

George W. Bush.

Your favourite food.

Mutton Burra and Shami Kebab, the ones that I make at home with my wife, Nazma.

Your favourite names

Daniel. It’s also my son”s nane. Also the name of a prophet.

Faults for which you have the most tolerance

Bad table manners

How do you wish to die?

While at work.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON