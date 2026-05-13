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Delhiwale: Chaikhana by Ghalib’s

In Old Delhi, Dilkhush Tea Stall connects past and present, blending Ghalib's legacy with modern life, as newcomers thrive in the historic quarter.

Published on: May 13, 2026 03:06 am IST
By Mayank Austen Soofi
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Intro: A hyperlocal establishment with a distinct flavour

Ghalib died about 150 years ago, while Dilkhush Tea Stall appeared twenty years ago. (HT Photo)

Debt-ridden poet Mirza Ghalib is nearing the end of his life, passing the final days in a mansion in Old Delhi’s Ballimaran. He is still writing verses, still daily walking the short distance to a chaikhana with a disarmingly hopeful name—Dilkhush, meaning “heart-happy.”

Ghalib is long gone. Dilkhush still stands in Ballimaran.

If only this were true. Parts of it are. Ghalib’s last home is indeed nearby, and the chai establishment does exist. But Ghalib died about 150 years ago, while Dilkhush Tea Stall appeared twenty years ago, as the man at the counter explains.

Those historically minded people who like continuity, and try to seamlessly stitch the present to the past in the historic quarters of great cities may feel disappointed to discover no direct connection between the tea establishment and the timeless poet. Yet the establishment manages to bridge the gap between then and now. Not through nostalgia, but through a restless, contemporary energy that belongs to today’s Old Delhi.

As for the tea establishment, it is sociology in motion. It calls itself a “tea stall,” but is more like a tea house. This afternoon, the tables inside are witnessing a steady flow of arrivals and departures. Customers lounge over chai, chatting loudly, on themes ranging from “khala ka ladka” to a hyperlocal cricket tournament.

An elderly man now enters, slightly bent over, leaning on a walking stick, hands trembling. Everyone is calling him respectfully as Chacha. Over chai and biskuts, he explains that he daily commutes from the distant suburbs to the Walled City, where he walks the streets seeking alms. The income made this way helps him support his wife and little grandchildren. His son, he says, was murdered some years ago.

A notice on the establishment’s back wall informs that coffee is also served. Another warns the customers to check the “rate list” before ordering tea. Makes sense, for the chai ranges from 15 rupees to 35 rupees.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mayank Austen Soofi

Mayank Austen Soofi is a writer-snapper trying to capture Delhi by heart.

mirza ghalib old delhi
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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