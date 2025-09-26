Delhiwale: ‘Climbed the tea, drank the stairs’

Some people desire the life of a writer. That’s not an easy existence. The photos of rich best-selling novelists that flood our social media sites might mislead. Most writers aren’t rich, and their books never sell many copies. Those in the know tend to suggest that the best way forward is to be backed by an emotional and financial anchor before committing oneself wholeheartedly into a career of writing. Take Tiash. After years of hardships and struggle, she feels she has arrived at such a place. Her son in 12th grade shall soon find his place in the world—she says—while her husband, vice-president in a big company, is greatly supportive of her writing. “I can now engage in full-time writing,” she says, sitting at her usual window-side table in a Gurugram café. The bag on the table has her many pens, post-it sticky notes and a sharpener. Tiash often comes here to write, and is in fact writing at this very moment in a writing pad. A poet, she agrees to share five of her untitled poems.