Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhiwale: Hauz Khas's white pinnacle

Delhiwale: Hauz Khas's white pinnacle

ByMayank Austen Soofi
May 19, 2023 04:02 AM IST

A temple in a historic district.

Amid acres of dusty brown ruins, rises an apparition in spotless white.

Delhiwale: Hauz Khas's white pinnacle
Delhiwale: Hauz Khas's white pinnacle

This afternoon, Sree Jagannath Mandir is looking like an edifice of ice. The only notable interruption to its serene whiteness is the flag atop its shikhar, sporting the playful colour of summertime Amaltas. And those grey pigeons too, restlessly perched along the temple’s towering shikhar, like mountaineers on the Everest slopes.

Overlooking the Hauz Khas Village road, the temple has been holding its own since the 1970s, in a historic district over-saturated with centuries-old monuments. The inner sanctum is presided over by the trinity of Bhagwan Jagannath, the black-faced idol with round staring eyes, his brother Balbhadra, and their sister Subhadra. Jagannath is a Vishnu avatar, mutters priest Parmanand Sathpathy, reverently preparing a bowl of sacred tulsi-flavoured water. He shares his homeland Odisha with the world’s greatest shrine to Sree Jagannath. Every year, in Odisha’s coastal town of Puri, a rath yatra is undertaken, in which the three deities are carried out in a chariot wheeling through massive crowds of pilgrims. The procession is propelled into such unbelievable kinetic energy that, once set in motion, it appears unstoppable. The English word juggernaut is borne out of this phenomenon.

This year’s rath yatra is to begin next month, on 20th June. That day, the Hauz Khas Village road will fill up with pilgrims, drawing very many Oria speakers of the Delhi region. Some of these fellow citizens might opt for temples closer to their home, for shrines dedicated to Jagannath exist in Gurugram (sector 15), Ghaziabad (Vaishali), Noida (sector 121), as well as in Faridabad (sector 15A). But the grandest of all the Jagannath temples in the capital region is here, at Hauz Khas, priest Parmanand asserts.

As the evening progresses, the temple courtyard grows thicker with devotees. Snuggled on papa’s lap, little Ishant’s large buttony eyes widen on spotting a crouching lion’s flame-like tongue. The child puts his hand inside the lion’s roaring mouth. The statue is one of the temple’s singhdwar, the child’s father explains.

Meanwhile, the Amaltas-hued flag is starting to flutter more rapidly. A dust storm might be approaching.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhiwale
delhiwale
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out