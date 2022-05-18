Delhiwale: Knock knock! Who’s there?
- A timeless architecture in Jangpura
The door is stained with tiny shreds of old peeling paint. The latch is entwined into a small lock so rusty that it has turned red. Green plants are growing uncut on the front.
Studded with faded brasses, this is a traditional wood door you might chance upon in Old Delhi, or in any other historic neighbourhood such as Mehrauli. But this is the more modern Jangpura, where the closest thing to a monument is perhaps the Eros Cinema (since 1956).
The door adorns a ramshackle wall, and is flanked by objects of utmost artlessness. On the left is a window blocked with plywoods, while on the right is a metallic door.
The lane otherwise consists of low altitude multi-storey housings. The worlds of these flats are typical Jangpura scenes, giving the neighbourhood its coziness; washed clothes spread out on the lines, and the elderly sitting in balconies with cups of chai. Here and there the ho-hum sequence of friendly homes is punctuated with a beauty parlour or a grocery store.
But the fascinating door stands out. The silent building appears to be uninhabited, until an ordinary door on the far side of the wall opens and a man emerges. He is wearing a large heart-shaped locket. “I live here… I’m a musician.” Offering no other detail, he disappears again. The encounter is like a fairytale, as unreal as the doorway.
This edifice is an integral element of the Jangpura reality. A casual walk along the alleys takes the visitor to a few other similar samples of derelict architecture. All other such houses this reporter saw happen to be vacant and weedy. No living thing to be seen except lizards and ants.
Who lived in these places? When were they built? Where do their inheritors live now? The story of each of these places seems as endangered as the barely existing structures standing on these sites. One particular turning leads to a mansion with a beautiful window, but completely cobwebbed. The building is screened off from the street by a blue metallic barrier. A passerby informs that it is to be replaced by an apartment.
You ought to pay this place a visit, to these time-worn beauties. They already look like they have lost the ‘jang’ to time, no longer belonging to this world of ours.
-
Delhi CM Kejriwal meets heroes involved in Mundka fire rescue
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met a group of people who rescued dozens of people trapped from the multi-storey building in Mundka where at least 27 people died in a fire last week. Last Friday, a massive fire spread through the three floors of the building where a CCTV and Wi-Fi router assembling unit was being run illegally.
-
Jammu MC passes resolution to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious, public places
In a move aimed at reducing noise pollution and providing relief to people, especially students, ailing and the elderly, the Jammu municipal corporation on Tuesday passed a resolution for the removal of loudspeakers and public address systems operating without permission from religious and public places, evoking criticism from the rival Congress. Corporators from the Opposition stiffly opposed the decision and said that it will vitiate peaceful atmosphere of Jammu, known for brotherhood.
-
J&K: Two overground workers of LeT arrested in Budgam
Security forces on Tuesday arrested two overground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. “Police, along with security forces, have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam. Incriminating materials, explosives and ammunition were also recovered from their possession,” a police spokesman said.
-
Kashmir panchayat member goes the extra mile to implement government schemes
A 37-year-old panchayat member from north Kashmir's Narwav area, Mir Iqbal, is reputed to go the extra mile and not just figuratively, as he moves from village to village trying to solve people's problems and implement government schemes on the grassroots level. A post-graduate from Kashmir University, Iqbal, joined politics in 2011 as a young Congress worker. The Narwav block, spread over 56 square kilometres, comprises 17 panchayats.
-
Himachal: SDM offices to come up at Rakkar, Kotla Behar in Kangra
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday announced to open SDM offices at Rakkar and Kotla Behar and block development office at Dadasiba in Jaswan Pragpur assembly constituency in Kangra. He was addressing a public meeting at Pragpur after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of 39 development projects worth ₹190 crore. He slammed the Congress' decision of appointing four working presidents in a small state like Himachal Pradesh.
