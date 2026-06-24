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Delhiwale: Malraux sighting on Malraux Marg

Céline Malraux visits Delhi to honor her grandfather André Malraux, a key French figure, marking his 50th death anniversary and promoting his legacy.

Published on: Jun 24, 2026 03:08 AM IST
By Mayank Austen Soofi
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Countless Delhi roads are named after notable individuals. Few of us Delhiwale stop to consider what these people did to merit this form of immortality on our navigation apps.

This week, his granddaughter Céline Malraux is in Delhi on her first visit to the country. The trip forms part of a series of commemorations marking André Malraux’s 50th death anniversary. (HT Photo)
This week, his granddaughter Céline Malraux is in Delhi on her first visit to the country. The trip forms part of a series of commemorations marking André Malraux’s 50th death anniversary. (HT Photo)

One such road runs alongside the French Embassy in Chanakyapuri. It is named not after Napoleon, nor Proust, but after a French intellectual arguably less familiar to most of us Indians. Yet André Malraux looms large in France’s national imagination. A novelist and statesman, he ranks among the most influential French figures of the twentieth century. His ashes lie in the Panthéon in Paris, the immortal resting place of some of France’s most revered giants, among them Voltaire and Victor Hugo.

This week, his granddaughter Céline Malraux is in Delhi on her first visit to the country. The trip forms part of a series of commemorations marking André Malraux’s 50th death anniversary.

India held a special place in André Malraux’s life, Céline tells this reporter during a chance encounter this muggy evening at a city museum. Her face framed by light brown hair worn loose over shoulders, the visitor from France responds with good humour that no one in her family bears a particularly close facial resemblance to the illustrious grand-père. Céline says that André Malraux visited India six times, developed a friendship with Jawaharlal Nehru, and, as France’s first Minister of Cultural Affairs, helped organise the earliest exhibition of Indian art in Paris. He was especially inspired by our ancient temples, and souvenirs of our Buddhist heritage.

By now, with night well underway, Céline abruptly decides to visit the Delhi road that carries her grandfather’s name. She hasn’t been there before.

At this hour, the site is quiet and feels utterly isolated. The exteriors of the French Embassy building is showing no signs of activity. The road is empty except for a stray dog. André Malraux’s granddaughter wordlessly walks up to the pavement sign reading “André Malraux Marg.” The precious moment unfolding on the deserted site carries added significance. One purpose of Céline’s visit to Delhi was to formally launch a series of monthly conversations at the French Ambassador’s residence; the programme is named the Malraux Marg Talks.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mayank Austen Soofi

Mayank Austen Soofi is a writer-snapper trying to capture Delhi by heart.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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