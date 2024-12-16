Menu Explore
Delhiwale: The morpankhi wala

ByMayank Austen Soofi
Dec 17, 2024 05:14 AM IST

Taxi driver Digvijay Nath Shukla uses a peacock feather for good vibes, values family, and shares insights on life, culture, and hard work.

This driver keeps a morpankhi, peacock feather, in his cab, tied to the back of his seat, facing the passenger. “So that my customers feel good while in my taxi,” says Digvijay Nath Shukla. There have been instances of riders taking away the morpankhi. “I then buy another one.” This afternoon he agrees to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences.

Digvijay Nath Shukla has been in Delhi since 1987. (HT Photo)
Digvijay Nath Shukla has been in Delhi since 1987. (HT Photo)

The principal aspect of your personality.

My struggle for the well-being of my large family.

Your favourite qualities in a man.

Pride. And the instinct to never ever let go of one’s humanity.

Your favourite qualities in a woman.

To diligently perform her duties. To live within the bounds of maryada (dignity)… a woman is the mother of the land.

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

The quality of not hiding their innermost thoughts from me.

Your main fault.

I start disliking a person as soon as I realise that I don’t like their vichar (thoughts).

What would be your greatest misfortune?

If my loved ones stray off from the values of our culture.

Where would you like to live?

In the mountains, or in my village in Gorakhpur. I’m 54, I’ve been living in Delhi since 1987. I’m fed up of sheher.

Your favourite bird.

Peacock.

Your heroes/heroines in real life.

My father, Shri Sharda Shukla. He died a year ago. No matter what the circumstances, he would never compromise with his pride. I also greatly respect Shrimati Anita, my wife. She has struggled a lot. Her day is full of hard work. Yesterday at our home in Surajkund, a huge mouse bit her finger. We had to get her an injection.

Your favourite names.

Hema, Neha, Sneha, Vijaylakshmi, Yash, Prabal—names of my children! Two of the daughters are married and live in their own households.

What is your present state of mind?

I’m thinking that I haven’t earned much today so far.

Your motto in life.

Earn honestly.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
