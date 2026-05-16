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Delhiwale: This way to Chatta Abdul Hakeem

Chatta Abdul Hakeem is a narrow, dark street in Old Delhi, home to six families, with a rich history but declining residents and obscurity.

Published on: May 16, 2026 03:16 am IST
By Mayank Austen Soofi
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The dead-end street is narrow, cramped and dark. Late evening has settled over the place, but the darkness is not entirely because of the hour. At noon as well, daylight enters reluctantly. That is the peculiarity of Chatta Abdul Hakeem.

Mujib, a resident, is returning home from a two-hour workout at a gym near Pataudi House, several streets away. (HT Photo)

There is a solid reason why the street stays dark even after the sunrise. It is short and tightly hemmed in on both sides. The main cause is the structure from which it takes its name: the chatta. In Old Delhi, a chatta is a bridge-like structure that connects buildings across a street. Usually covered and so very private, it links the upper parts of the same house while hanging suspended above the street below. The bridge thus doubles up as a shade for the street.

Whatever, the street opens into the bustling halla-gulla of Turkman Gate Bazar, constantly alive with motion and noise. In fact, from the outside, the street is easy to miss. Its entrance, wedged between Bhallu Halwai and Choudhary Sadiq Dairy, looks less like a street than a narrow crack. Few people notice it except those who live there. Even nearby shopkeepers do not know the street’s name. The absence of any identifying signage adds to its obscurity.

Mujib walks further down the street towards a long staircase that rises sharply to his family home. The street falls quiet, the ensuing sannata as eerie as a grave. Nobody remains, but a cat scavenging at the discarded peels of a musk melon.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mayank Austen Soofi

Mayank Austen Soofi is a writer-snapper trying to capture Delhi by heart.

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