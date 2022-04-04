Delhiwale: Time traveller
Old Delhi alleys are full of uncommon sights. People are often spotted with things not usually seen in other localities—a parrot in the hand, a deg on the head, a goat around the neck.
But this sight is the most unusual.
This evening a man is carrying a pendulum wall clock in his arms, here in Pahari Bhojla. It looks hefty; he appears to be panting with effort. “I’m taking it to a clock shop in Galli Chooriwallan,” reveals Muhammed Afzal. He decides to take a brief break to catch his breath, and carefully keeps the clock on the back seat of a parked scooter. “It needs its regular servicing,” he explains.
In his 60s, Mr Afzal, an embroider, divides his time between two places that seem as far apart as two severally disparate time zones. He lives in Bulbuli Khana, a Walled City ‘hood famous for the grave of Razia Sultan, the 13th century empress of the Delhi Sultanate. And he commutes daily on the Yellow Line Metro to his day-job in an “export house,” far away from home, ar Sector 1 in Gurugram, the so-called Millennium City.
“Yes, my life is like my two ghari… this wall clock is Purani Dilli, and this”—he points to his wrist watch—“this is Gurgaon.” His face breaks into a grin.
The wall clock is huge. From across the street, the dial looks like a full moon; it is encased within an coffee-coloured wooden frame. The make is Rivex. “This clock is my mohabbat,” says Mr Afzal fondly. It has been a part of his drawing room for 43 years and was a wedding gift from a friend, also an embroider, who is no longer alive. “I have to wound it once every week, “ he says reverently.
The wall clock was due to be serviced for some months, but Mr Afzal was reluctant to take it off his wall. “I don’t like being away from this clock,” he mutters apologetically. “This thing is like magic,” he gushes, explaining that the clock’s ghanta (bell) rings “very loudly” to announce every new hour. “When it is 2pm, the clock rings 4 times, when it is 5pm, it rings 10 times, when it is 12, it rings 24 times..” He insists that nobody in the house gets rattled by these ringing of bells, even at night. “Its sound is a part of our duniya.” With the clock set to be away from his home for some days, “our time shall pass with difficulty… each new hour will arrive without notice.”
He now picks up the clock and walks on.
Centre’s panel takes over Delhi Gymkhana’s affairs
The Union government on Sunday appointed a six-member panel to formally take charge of the Delhi Gymkhana Club, two days after the National Company Law Tribunal allowed the centre to take over the management of the club. “Yes, it is correct that after the government appointed six members pursuant to NCLT orders, the board has taken charge,” said lawyer and BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli, who is among the members.
-
Ludhiana | Fleeing jeep driver mows down scooterist, 2 hurt
A man was crushed to death after a speeding Mahindra Thar jeep hit his scooter near Kochar Market on Saturday night. The victim's wife, who was riding pillion, was grievously injured in the mishap. At first, the accused, Palwinder Singh of Talwara village, who was coming from Pakhowal Road, rammed into a golgappa cart, and injured the vendor. As he tried to flee the spot, he hit the victims' scooter.
-
Gangster’s father sets himself on fire at police station in Ludhiana, suffers 30% burns
Seeking action against the man who shot his son in self-defence, gangster Aman Tatto's father attempted self-immolation outside the Daba police station on Sunday. The gangster's father, Gurdeep Singh, arrived at the police station at noon, emptied a kerosene -filled canister, and set himself on fire. Doctors say he has suffered 30% burns. Before setting himself aflame, Gurdeep Singh alleged that the police were reluctant to take action against the showroom owner.
-
A special officer running MCD may not be a first for Capital
As the Lok Sabha has passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, a special officer is all set to take over the functioning of the civic bodies in Delhi. The term of the three municipal corporations -- which the bill seeks to unify -- will end on May 18, and the Centre has to appoint the officer before that date, officials aware of bill details said.
-
Ludhiana | SAD workers bludgeon Congress leader to death
Two Shiromani Akali Dal supporters and their aides bludgeoned Congress' Ward 12 president to death in Swatantra Nagar after a dispute on Sunday evening. The victim, Mangat Ram, 52, suspected the accused – Paramjit Pamma, Ranjit Bajaj and their unidentified aides – of harassing women near the colony's temple, and frequently objected to their presence in the area. On Sunday, the accused had called Mangat Ram to settle the matter.
