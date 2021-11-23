Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: Woman, minor son mowed down by speeding car, driver arrested

According to police, some eyewitnesses said the woman and her children were crossing the road when the speeding Hyundai I 10 car hit her. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area
Police have arrested the driver of the errant car, a 26-year-old M.Tech student at a Delhi college, and said that he was driving his family to a relative’s wedding in Greater Noida. (Sourced)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 12:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: A 42-year-old woman and her minor son were killed on Monday after a speeding car hit them while they were walking on a road in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar area. Police said that the woman’s daughter, who was also with them, escaped unhurt.

Police have arrested the driver of the errant car, a 26-year-old M.Tech student at a Delhi college, and said that he was driving his family to a relative’s wedding in Greater Noida.

Police said that a passerby called the control room, informing them of an accident involving a Hyundai i10 car outside the Asia Pacific Mall in Jasola. A police team reached the spot and found the damaged car near on road number 13.

Police identified the victims as 42-year-old Rahela, alias Naseema Khatoon, a homemaker, and her eight-year-old son Elamul Hussain.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Esha Pande said the victims were rushed to the nearby Apollo hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Police have identified the driver of the errant car as Niskarsh Saxena and said he was driving in a “rash and negligent” manner.

RELATED STORIES

“Saxena was going to his relative’s wedding in Greater Noida. He was with his family in the car. Eyewitnesses have said that he was driving at a high speed. The road 13 A is a small interstate border road that connects Delhi and Noida. There is no scope for drivers to speed on that road,” said an investigating officer, who asked not to be named.

According to police, some eyewitnesses said the woman and her children were crossing the road when the speeding Hyundai I 10 car hit her. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area.

Police said Rahela is survived by her husband, Gulaam Rasool, a caretaker at a local mosque, and their daughter.

At least 958 fatal accidents were reported across the national capital between January 1 and October 31 this year, up from 908 accidents recorded during the same period last year. Delhi reported around 1,100-1,500 fatal accidents every year.

