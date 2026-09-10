Demolitions start at adjacent bldg, 30+ other dangerous structures

Three days after a paying guest (PG) accommodations Satya Niketan collapsed, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday initiated a controlled demolition of a dangerous building abutting the collapsed structure even as it continued its citywide campaign targeting dangerous buildings and unauthorised constructions.

According to officials, civic teams carried out 34 demolition actions across all 12 zones of MCD. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

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According to officials, civic teams carried out 34 demolition actions across all 12 zones of MCD. “In addition, 17 properties were sealed, show-cause notices were issued to 22 units and additional four demolition orders were passed,” said an MCD spokesperson.

This included places in Kucha Chelan near Jama Masjid, Bazar Sitaram, Vikas Nagar, Sector 17 Dwarka, Rana Pratap Bagh, and Sardar Nagar near Model Town, among other places. Six buildings were targeted in Narela zone, five each in south and Central zones, three in Keshavpuram zone, three in Shahdara North and one in West zone where a building had been declared dangerous in Deep enclave of Vikas Nagar.

“Enforcement drive against unauthorised construction, misuse of properties and dangerous structures will be further intensified in the coming days. Several other properties have already been identified for major enforcement action,” MCD said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, 17 properties had been demolished and five other properties sealed for violations of the Master Plan of Delhi and Building Bye-Laws, the spokesperson added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, 17 properties had been demolished and five other properties sealed for violations of the Master Plan of Delhi and Building Bye-Laws, the spokesperson added. {{/usCountry}}

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Further, as part of a review of PGs launched a day earlier, MCD in its report on Wedenesday stated that it has surveyed 1,252 buildings, flagging 51 buildings in need of repair and retrofitting, including three buildings categorised to be dangerous.

So far, 1,243 buildings have been surveyed where PG facilities are operational with around 24,000 occupants. MCD is further classifying the identified buildings into vulnerable buildings, particularly those that have more than five-storeys with RCC-framed structures or four-storeys with load-bearing brick-wall structures.

“Based on the field assessment, the buildings are being categorised into visibly safe, Visibly Repairable – needs minor repairs, needs major repairs and visibly vulnerable/dangerous. The survey exercise is continuing across Delhi, and directions have been issued to complete the survey by September 10,” said MCD official.

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Meanwhile, Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu met with the Delhi Police and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials and directed them to expedite the identification of suitable land parcels for developing accommodation for students and prepare an actionable plan amid concerns over the availability and safety of PG and rented accommodation in the city.

Sandhu met DDA vice-chairman N Saravana Kumar at Lok Niwas on Wednesday to review options for alternative accommodation for students. He also directed the DDA to engage with university officials on provisions of the new Master Plan for developing hostel facilities.

The LG’s also directed the police to strengthen outreach to students living in PGs, rented accommodation and other housing facilities. Police officials have been directed to submit an action taken report by September 20, 2026. Following Sandhu’s directions, Delhi Police has issued an order asking all station house officers (SHOs) and assistant commissioners of police, particularly in areas with a high concentration of colleges, universities, PGs and student accommodation, to regularly interact with students in their jurisdictions.

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“Officers have been asked to identify students’ safety and security concerns, assess issues related to crime, harassment, women’s safety and accommodation, and take corrective and preventive measures within their jurisdiction. They have also been directed to coordinate with civic agencies where an issue falls under the latter’s mandate,” the official said.