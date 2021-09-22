‘Dengue cases in Delhi in Sept lower than previous years’: Health minister Jain

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday that fewer cases of viral disease dengue have been reported in the national capital in September this year as compared to 2020, when 188 people were infected during the month. Jain added that dengue cases in September are also lower than the previous years of this month.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Jain said, “This year, 87 dengue cases were reported in September (from Sept 1 to Sept 19). Last year it was 188. The number of dengue cases is lower than the previous years in September."

So far, Delhi has reported 211 cases of dengue this year, with over 50 cases reported last week. In August, 72 people were infected with the vector-borne disease. According to news agency PTI, cases of dengue are generally reported between July and November, but the period might extend till mid-December.

No deaths have been reported due to dengue in Delhi till now, according to the civic body's report on Monday.

Health minister Jain had previously stated that the dengue outbreak in Delhi is under control and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government is prepared to handle any crisis, adding, the ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ campaign will be intensified.

However, doctors and medical experts have pointed out that this year, cases of dengue are being reported among children.

“We are seeing three to five positive cases of dengue among children daily for almost two weeks. Children are symptomatic, show fever, body ache, fatigue symptoms and are diagnosed later after tests,” Dr Meena J, from Aakash Healthcare in Delhi’s Dwarka, told PTI last week.

Dr Meena added that children with dengue are not among severe cases and advised that mosquito repellents must be used whenever they are outdoors and it should be ensured that there is no stagnant water at homes.

(With agency inputs)