New Delhi, Delhi has reported 152 dengue cases, 39 malaria cases and eight chikungunya cases till June 6 since the beginning of this year, according to the latest MCD vector-borne disease weekly report.

Dengue-Malaria cases decline in Delhi, no deaths reported so far this year

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During the same period last year, Delhi had reported 185 dengue cases, 66 malaria cases and 13 chikungunya cases.

According to the report, Dengue cases rose sharply in April with 52 infections before declining to 35 in May. Ten cases have been reported so far in June.

The city recorded 14 Malaria cases in April, eight in May and two so far in June, while chikungunya remained low with three cases in April, two in May and one so far in June. The West zone reported the highest number of Dengue and Malaria cases.

Cases of dengue, malaria and chikungunya reported in Delhi till June 6 this year were lower than those recorded during the corresponding period in 2025, according to the MCD report.

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{{^usCountry}} No deaths due to any of the three vector-borne diseases have been reported so far this year, according to the MCD. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No deaths due to any of the three vector-borne diseases have been reported so far this year, according to the MCD. {{/usCountry}}

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Among MCD zones and other civic agencies, the West zone reported the highest number of dengue cases, 28, followed by the Central zone with 20 and Civil Lines with 19. Ten new dengue cases were reported across Delhi during the latest reporting week.

The West zone has also accounted for the highest malaria burden with 14 cases so far in 2026. Two new malaria cases were reported during this week.

Chikungunya numbers remained low across the city, with the Central and West zones reporting two cases each. One new chikungunya case was reported during the week from the South zone.

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The report also noted that several patients diagnosed in Delhi hospitals had contracted the infections outside the capital, including 50 dengue cases, 17 malaria cases and two chikungunya cases.

Meanwhile, the MCD intensified anti-larval and anti-malaria measures across the city.

According to the report, domestic breeding checkers conducted more than 1.62 crore house visits between January 1 and June 6, including over 7.45 lakh visits during the latest week.

Mosquito breeding was detected in 32,558 houses during the period, including 3,485 houses found positive during the week.

The civic body carried out indoor spraying in 1,72,174 houses and served 30,948 legal notices so far in 2026 for maintaining mosquito-breeding conditions. Of these, 3,014 notices were issued during the latest week.

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Action was taken against 3,547 repeat offenders, including 320 during the week, while 850 administrative actions resulted in penalties totalling ₹2.32 lakh.

The report said that larvivorous fish were maintained at 229 locations as part of biological measures to control mosquito breeding.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.