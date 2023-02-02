Denied money, Delhi man beats his 65-year-old father to death

A 30-year-old man killed his father in northwest Delhi’s Shakurpur after the latter refused to give him money to buy drugs, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Police identified the suspect as Ajay Kumar, who was unemployed and depended on his father Suresh (65) for personal expenses.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said on Wednesday evening, the Netaji Subhash Place police station was informed about an incident at a house in Shakurpur, in which an elderly man was seriously injured after his son assaulted him. A police team reached the spot and the injured man, identified as Suresh, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“The call to police was made by Suresh’s brother’s daughter-in-law, who was present when Ajay assaulted him. When Suresh became unconscious, Ajay locked himself in a room. We brought Ajay out from the room and arrested him for murder. Ajay had been demanding money from his father for drugs. When Suresh refused, Ajay assaulted him,” said Rangnani.

In a separate incident, a 21-year-old man was beaten to death by three men in Jai Vihar near Ranhola in outer Delhi after a quarrel over a petty issue escalated, police said.

“The victim Deepak had gone to a wedding ceremony in Dabri with some local residents. He and his three neighbours consumed alcohol while returning home. At a lane in their neighbourhood, the three assaulted Deepak over the issue of using abusive language. They fled after Deepak collapsed. We have arrested the three men,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh.

The arrested suspects were identified as Aman alias Kattappa (23), Aditya (18) and Sandeep Singh (27), police said.