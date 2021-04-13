Home / Cities / Delhi News / Denied money to buy alcohol, 29-yr-old stabs father to death
Denied money to buy alcohol, 29-yr-old stabs father to death

“We arrested Balwan alias Vicky soon after receiving a call about the attack,” said Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south).
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 02:37 AM IST
The accused, 29-year-old Balwan Singh, allegedly tried to escape from the crime spot, but was too drunk to venture far away, said police.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Angry at not being given money for buying alcohol, a drunk man allegedly killed his 61-year-old father by repeatedly stabbing him at their home in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri on Sunday night.

The accused, 29-year-old Balwan Singh, allegedly tried to escape from the crime spot, but was too drunk to venture far away, said police. “We arrested Balwan alias Vicky soon after receiving a call about the attack,” said Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south).

Balwan lived with his wife, three children and his father, Manohar Singh. His mother passed away six years ago.

Manohar retired as a sanitation worker with the municipal corporation and had a monthly pension. His son, who worked as a mason and did odd jobs, would often drink for several days and not go to work, the DCP said.

“Every other day, Balwan would ask his father to give him a part of his pension money, mostly to use it for drinking. But his father wouldn’t part with his money. That would lead to frequent quarrels between the father and son,” Thakur said.

But the calming presence of Balwan’s wife in the house usually meant the quarrels didn’t lead to violence, police said.

On Sunday, however, Balwan’s wife and three children had gone to a relative’s house.

Balwan, who was drinking, approached his father after he fell short of money on Sunday night. “When his father refused, he repeatedly attacked him with a knife. He then threw the knife somewhere and left the spot,” the DCP said.

Neighbours rushed the injured man to the AIIMS trauma centre where he succumbed to the stab wounds.

After visiting the crime scene on Sunday night, police arrested Balwan.

