Deploy more workers at Chirag Delhi: Atishi

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi on Saturday directed that the closed carriageway of the Chirag Delhi flyover be opened by April 1, officials said.

PWD Minister Atishi inspects the Chirag Delhi flyover on Saturday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During inspection of the ongoing maintenance work, the minister also directed to increase the number of workers and machines for work on the second part of the flyover, and frame an action plan for better traffic management to avoid inconvenience to commuters.

“Our priority is to keep Delhi roads traffic-free. PWD is working on a war footing in this direction and will complete the maintenance work of the Chirag Delhi flyover soon so that people can get relief from traffic,” Atishi said during the inspection, where officials of PWD and Delhi Police were also present.

Also read: Make EWS admissions in Delhi schools hassle-free: Atishi

The repair work, which started on March 12, is running two days behind the scheduled date of completion, March 31, due to unexpected rains in the past few days, officials part of the maintenance told the minister. The closure of the carriageway has led to traffic snarls on the Outer Ring Road with commuters reporting delays of 25-30 minutes in crossing the Chirag Delhi intersection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The minister asked the officials to expedite the maintenance work on the first part of the flyover and prepare to open it for traffic by April 1,” a Delhi government official said, adding that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was also monitoring the maintenance work of the closed Nehru Place-IIT Delhi carriageway.

A senior officer of Delhi traffic police, who was part of the inspection, said that adequate traffic personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth traffic flow on the currently open stretch of the flyover. “We’ve already deployed our personnel in three shifts of eight hours each. If required, we’ll deploy more personnel,” the officials said, asking not to be named.

Also read: FIR filed after child panel's complaint against AAP's Atishi for 'misusing kids'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The opposite stretch of the flyover will be shut for another 25 days for structural repairs after completion of work on the first carriageway. During that time, CM Kejriwal has recommended that one of the two lanes will be kept open for traffic, according to officials.

The maintenance work of the closed carriageway was supposed to be completed in 50 days, PWD officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON