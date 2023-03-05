FIR filed after child panel's complaint against AAP's Atishi for 'misusing kids'

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said Sunday an FIR was filed by the Delhi police after it complained about the alleged “misuse of children" by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over organising stalls outside schools, supporting former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is under CBI custody in the alleged excise policy scam. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi speaks during a protest against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by CBI in the excise policy case, at AAP office in New Delhi, Monday.

Based on the complaint filed by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, the NCPCR had earlier written to the Delhi Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Police to file an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi and take action against her for allegedly misusing children for "personal agendas".

"It has been informed that the Delhi Education Task Force is allegedly misusing minor children studying in schools for their personal agendas and political campaigns on the directions of Atishi Singh," the NCPCR said, requesting the Commissioner to lodge an FIR immediately and investigate the matter.

The NCPCR, in the letter, also has alleged that the misuse of the minor children is done to "divert" the attention and "favour" former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is an accused in the alleged excise policy scam.

Also Read: Manish Sisodia confronted with former secretary in Delhi excise probe

The Commission based on Tiwari's complaint has also named members of Education Task Force Shailesh, Rahul Tiwari, Chairperson of Maitreyi college Vaibhav Srivastav (Education Task Force member as well) and Tarishi Sharma who is a member of Education Task Force and also an officer in Deputy CM's office.

Also Read: On Manish Sisodia's arrest, AAP unleashes ‘washing machine’ attack on BJP

Vice Chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi Jasmine Shah has also been named.

The Commission's move came after Manoj Tiwari wrote to NCPCR's chairperson Priyank Kanoongo against several people including AAP's Atishi and Member of Education Task Force Shailesh.

"The national capital is witnessing and experiencing an unusual form of violation of the rights and interests of the children which are not only sui generis but unprecedented. We are witnessing that the events are being planned, lined up and managed for the political vantage of the AAP after the arrest of Manish Sisodia who is presently in police remand," Tiwari wrote in his complaint.

He further alleged that the AAP is doing so after the Supreme Court has refused to give Sisodia any relief as there is no option left for the party.

"By using power and position, the principals and the heads of schools are being pressurised, it came to the knowledge that committees are made for coordinating with the school management committees and in conduction such events, the government resources are being used," he added.

However, Delhi Police registered a case against School Management Committee convenor Ghazala under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act after posters in favour of AAP leader Sisodia were allegedly pasted on Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Shastri Park.

Sisodia was arrested last Sunday in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended the CBI remand of former Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia in the case.

Special Judge MK Nagpal on Saturday granted two more days of remand of Manish Sisodia to CBI. Meanwhile, the Court also issued notice to CBI on bail moved by Manish Sisodia and listed the matter for March 10, 2023.

While seeking further remand of Manish Sisodia, CBI counsel stated, "He's still non-cooperative and we need his further custody to confront him with two persons."