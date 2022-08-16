Depression over east Rajasthan behind strong winds in Delhi NCR: IMD

Parts of Delhi and Haryana have been experiencing strong winds, along with light rain in some areas, on Tuesday because of a depression over east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The depression had formed over northwest Bay of Bengal on Saturday and moved across central India bringing very heavy rainfall over Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and nearby areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), strong winds of 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph will prevail over east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi today.

“The depression is presently [hovering] over Kota and is moving at the speed of 25-35 kmph. It’s not weakening soon, and is moving towards Jaisalmer... It is likely to bring very heavy rainfall over parts of Rajasthan, and mainly lead to very strong winds over Delhi and Haryana,” said Ananda Das, cyclones in-charge at IMD.

Also Read:Monsoon trough moving away, may limit rain: Met

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The depression is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 12 hours. There is likely to be heavy to very heavy rainfall in west Madhya Pradesh today; extremely heavy (over 20 cm) rain over east Rajasthan and west Rajasthan today and tomorrow. Extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted over Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch for today and tomorrow.

“There is a lot of moisture incursion from Arabian Sea, which is helping this depression maintain strength,” Das added.