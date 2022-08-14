Monsoon trough moving away, may limit rain: Met
Most parts of the Capital received light showers on Sunday, owing to a slight northward movement of the monsoon trough, which is also expected to bring light rain and drizzle on Monday morning--when the Prime Minister gives his speech at Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station for weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius (°C)--normal for this time of the year-- and 4.8mm of rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm.
A relative humidity of 90% gave Delhi yet another sticky, uncomfortable day, when the wet-bulb temperature hit 32.56°C. The wet-bulb temperature takes into account the combined effect of humidity and air temperature.
The IMD forecast light rain in the early hours of Monday, and strong surface winds of up to 30km/hour in the forenoon, officials said, adding Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of 33°C, and a minimum temperature of around 26°C in the day.
RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD, said the monsoon trough had slowly moved towards northern India in the last 24 hours, reaching close to Rajasthan; however, it is likely to return close to central India by Monday. “A low-pressure area is forming near Odisha, which will again ensure the trough does not return over the Indo-Gangetic Plains. We have forecast very light to light rain for Independence Day, after which rain intensity will be limited to isolated spells of drizzle or very light rain over the next few days,” he said.
The IMD said a return of the monsoon trough towards north India is only likely again after August 18.
While Safdarjung recorded 4.8mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm on Sunday, Palam 10.6mm of rainfall, Lodhi road and Ridge stations recorded 6.4mm of rainfall each, the Pusa station recorded 4.5mm of rainfall.
Delhi also recorded a minimum temperature of 27.1°C--normal for this time of the year. Relative humidity meanwhile oscillated between 69 and 90%.
The Capital’s air quality, meanwhile, remained in the “satisfactory” range, recording an air quality index (AQI) reading of 84 as per Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4pm national bulletin. It was 80 (satisfactory) 24 hours ago. Agencies forecast AQI reading to remain in the satisfactory range in the next 24 hours too, owing to more rain.
U.P.: Dept of posts holds Partition-themed exhibition
The five-day exhibition on “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” organised by the department of posts concluded on Sunday. “Memories related to the partition were put on display for the general public in all the head post offices of the state,” said postmaster general, Vivek Kumar Daksh, Lucknow Headquarters Postal Circle. In his last year's Independence Day speech, PM Narendra Modi had declared August 14 to be observed as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”.
2 deaths, 811 fresh Covid cases in U.P.
LUCKNOW: The state capital reported 124 new Covid cases on Sunday, taking the number of active Covid cases to 724. Of these, 22 are admitted to hospital, according to the health department. Uttar Pradesh reported 811 new Covid cases. Two deaths, one each in Mirzapur and Sultanpur, were also reported in the state. According to the health department, of the new patients, 68 are men and 56 women. Till now, 12,05,38,829 samples have been tested.
AAP slams Delhi civic body over staff regularisation delays
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for regularising only a handful of sanitation workers of the total more than 27000 municipal sanitation workers. AAP MLA and party MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said It is shameful that the BJP has put up hoardings all over Delhi to advertise regularisation of just 187 employees. Pathak added that the BJP's 15-year rule in the MCDs has been marred by misgovernance.
Skies remain overcast on Sunday, forecast of moderate rain for Monday
The city on Sunday witnessed overcast skies, with few parts receiving slight drizzle. The weather department predicted light to moderate rainfall in south Haryana and Punjab, including Gurugram, on Sunday and Monday. Parts of Delhi received rain on Sunday afternoon, which brought some relief to the national capital and adjoining areas from sultry weather. The India Meteorological Department warned that Gurugram could witness thunder and lightning as monsoon activity revived for two days.
Three held for duping people on pretext of doing e-commerce business
Gurugram: Faridabad police arrested three men from Chennai and Rajasthan for allegedly duping people online. The suspects have been identified as Akshay, Darshan Bhai, and Sagar of Rajasthan. Nitish Kumar Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (NIT) said that the suspects duped a Faridabad resident, Om Thakur, of ₹1.24 lakh on July 27 following which a case was registered at the Central Cyber police station. Faridabad police, spokesperson, Sube Singh, said that the suspects were identified and arrested based on technical investigation.
