Despite ₹6,800 cr spent, Yamuna remains polluted, CSE calls for smarter clean-up strategy

Despite spending over ₹6,856 crore between 2017 and 2022 and expanding sewage treatment to cover nearly 80% of the city, Yamuna still remains polluted, the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has said. According to the analysis, Delhi’s 22-km Yamuna stretch, just 2% of river’s total basin, contributes over 80% of total pollution. (HT archive)

A new CSE report released on Thursday said the way forward lies not in more expenditure but in smarter planning -- focused on faecal sludge management, upgradation of sewage treatment plants (STPs), reuse of treated water, and tackling two key drains, Najafgarh and Shahdara drains, which alone contribute 84% of the pollution load.

“The problem of cleaning Yamuna is not a new one. We must realise that cleaning the river will require much more than money. It will need a reworked plan which will guide us towards thinking and acting differently,” said Sunita Narain, CSE director general.

While 37 STPs exist presently, 23 of them still fail to meet discharge standards.

This year, on Chhath, the AAP attacked the BJP-led government over ‘froth’ in the river. Meanwhile,the BJP shared water quality data, claiming it is cleaner than what it was last Chhath puja -- when the AAP was in power.

CSE said the focus must shift to ensure that all faecal sludge from non-sewered areas is collected and treated, and that treated wastewater is reused instead of being mixed again with untreated sewage in the drains.

“The agenda for cleaning the river is critical as a dead Yamuna is not just a matter of shame for the city and for us, it also adds to the burden of providing clean water to Delhi and cities downstream,” Narain added.