DFS: No takers for 3rd-party fire audit scheme

With nearly three weeks to go before Delhi’s new third-party fire audit regime is set to kick in, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) is yet to empanel a single auditor, officials confirmed, adding that no applications have been received despite a public call for registrations.

The Delhi government had notified the Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2025, in May this year.

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The Delhi government had notified the Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2025, in May this year, introducing a framework that allows empanelled private auditors to inspect buildings and issue fire safety certificates. While the amended rules came into effect on May 26, the provisions for third-party audits are scheduled to become operational from August 26.

“The application forms for empanelment were made available on July 2, and a public notice inviting applications was issued last month. So far, we have not received a single application,” a senior government official told HT.

Officials said the amendment was designed to reduce the DFS’s workload and expedite fire safety clearances by allowing qualified private professionals to conduct inspections and certify compliance with prescribed norms. The rules also restructured the fire service’s administrative setup, realigning fire zones and divisions with the Capital’s revised 13-revenue district framework.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials, however, believe the tepid response stems from the high responsibility attached to the role. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials, however, believe the tepid response stems from the high responsibility attached to the role. {{/usCountry}}

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“Issuing a fire safety certificate is a highly sensitive responsibility. If a fire or any mishap occurs in a building that has been certified as compliant, the third-party auditor could face scrutiny and may be held accountable. Many professionals appear to be wary of this liability,” another official explained.

The rules classify auditors into three categories — L-1, L-2, and L-3 — based on qualifications and experience. While L-1 and L-2 auditors will be authorised to certify buildings up to 15 metres in height, L-3 auditors can inspect and certify all categories of buildings, regardless of height. Before beginning the work, all empanelled auditors must undergo mandatory training at the Fire Safety Management Academy in Rohini, ranging from three days for L-1 to seven days for L-3.

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Officials said the government is now planning a fresh push to attract applicants. “We will issue another public notice to invite eligible professionals to apply for empanelment,” an official said.

Asked about a contingency plan if the response remains poor, another official indicated that the government may defer the rollout. “If there are still no applicants even after the fresh notice, the government may consider extending the date from which the third-party audit provisions come into force. A fresh notification will have to be issued if it considers extending the date,” the official added.