DGCA directs DDA to reduce heights of four residential buildings in Vasant Kunj

Director General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) has directed Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to reduce the height of four buildings in D-6 society of Vasant Kunj after identifying the structures for creating obstruction around Indira Gandhi International Airport.

"DIAL forwarded the list of buildings and structure determined as forming Obstacles Limitations Surfaces (OLS) of IGI airport based on a survey conducted in the year of 2016 to this office including of buildings and structures at Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada and Saraswati apartments as obstacle penetrating the Inner Horizontal Surface (IHS) against their permissible top elevation," DGCA stated in its final order.

The aviation watchdog has earmarked four buildings- Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada, and Saraswati from the survey conducted by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), and asked DDA to reduce the height of the concerned structures to a permissible limit within 60 days. "Final order issued by DGCA to reduce the height of the said 15 numbers of towers to permissible limits within 60 days of issue of the notice or file appeal to DGCA within 60 days. This is for your kind information and further necessary action please," DDA's notice read.

DDA’s notice has put residents of these buildings on edge and the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) is planning to appeal against the orders released by DGCA and DDA. Residents alleged that the buildings were constructed after DDA issued a No Objection Certificate. They are also apprehensive about the effects on the safety of the building for the top floors house water tanks, fire escapes and such.

"These towers were constructed after DDA got No Objection Certificate (NOC) and now another authority of the same government said that there is a need to reduce the height of the building. What is the fault of the people living here who have filled crores of rupees in a flat? Reducing the height is also compromising the safety of the building as there are water tanks, fire tanks and elevators attached to the top of the building," Ashok Pai, one of the residents, told news agency ANI.