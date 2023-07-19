New lounge opens at T3 exclusively for business and first class travellers

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, on Wednesday announced that it has launched the Encalm Privé lounge at Terminal-3 (T3), meant exclusively for business and first-class travellers. Representational image.

With this, T3 now has two lounges, with the existing lounge for credit card users, located at the food court level. DIAL said the new lounge is part of its plans to offer a unified space for all business class airline users, following the closure of several individual airline lounges at T3 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

DIAL said the Encalm Privé, spread over an area of 22,000sqft, will accommodate around 550 passengers, with plans to expand it to 30,000sqft.

“The lounge currently spans out at 22,000sqft, and once fully operational, it will flaunt a massive area of 30,000sqft, making it the biggest lounge facility in India. Through the facility, DIAL will offer a range of exclusive amenities and services, creating an atmosphere of indulgence and luxury,” said a DIAL spokesperson.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO at DIAL, said, “This world class lounge facility aims to provide a premium travel experience, ensuring that every guest enjoys a seamless journey in the tranquil and exclusive setting of the lounge.”

The amenities at Encalm Privé include a bar, a multi-cuisine buffet area, live food counters, a kids’ play area, a library, and a business centre with workstations and meeting rooms. DIAL said facilities planned for the lounge as part of its expansion project include a spa and fitness centre, sleeping pods and nap rooms, a cigar room, a gaming zone, an express laundry service, shower facilities, and a buggy service for convenient transportation within the lounge premises.

The lounge is operated by Encalm Hospitality Pvt Ltd, which also designed and developed the area. “The team comprises hotel management graduates and individuals with prior experience in the food and beverage industry. Bartenders with expertise in crafting exceptional cocktails and serving straight drinks have been selected to ensure a high level of service,” the DIAL spokesperson added.

