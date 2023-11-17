Did public social messaging on pollution and the ban on firecrackers help?

Rain and then strong winds last week contributed to Delhi waking up to its cleanest Diwali day in eight years since the AQI data became available. However, as with the previous years, the blue dissolved into a murky grey in a matter of hours. As Delhi’s residents began to burst firecrackers in the evening, the average AQI had risen from 218 on Sunday 4 pm to 358 (Very Poor category) at 4 pm on Monday — making it the sharpest rise in average AQI in the last eight years in the 24-hour period between Diwali and the day after the festival.

The last time a high jump was recorded was in 2018 when the AQI rose by 109 points from 281 (Poor category) on the day of Diwali to 390 (Very Poor category) the day after.

This is despite the fact that the sale, possession and manufacturing of firecrackers has been banned in Delhi for the past seven years. And paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana led to an alarming spike in air pollution in the national capital region in October and November. As the window for rabi crop wheat is very narrow, farmers set their fields on fire after paddy harvest to clear off the crop residue in time for sowing the next crop.

Sunil Dahiya, an analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said the lack of success in enforcing bans on firecrackers and stubble burning underscores the failure of government awareness campaigns to effectively reach the general public and farmers.

“This highlights a deficiency in proactive, comprehensive efforts by the respective governments, with a tendency towards reactive measures and an unfortunate prevalence of blame-shifting. People must recognise that their inaction in controlling their actions and contributions to pollution during these sporadic events allows institutional polluters, such as power plants, industries, and governments neglecting improvements in transportation, to remain concealed and avoid being held accountable,” he said, adding that public engagement was essential.

The perils of being disengaged are visible to all. Data highlights how residents of the Capital — which is regularly ranked amongst the most polluted cities in the world — have learnt little though there has been some form of a firecracker ban in place in the last seven years.

The Supreme Court had first imposed such a ban on firecrackers in 2017, stating that it was imposed only on the Capital, as it wanted to observe its impact on Delhi’s air. Delhiites did very little to self-regulate and there was rampant bursting of firecrackers that year.

In 2018, the apex court called for a nationwide ban on firecrackers and said it was only allowing ‘green’ crackers — those with reduced emissions. However, such firecrackers weren’t readily available in the market and Delhiites burst conventional firecrackers freely. [See graph below]

In 2019, Delhi’s markets were flooded with green crackers and, what’s more, the authorities imposed a strict window of 8-10 pm, but crackers were burst well beyond this time frame, and the police cited difficulty in identifying which crackers weren’t green.

In 2020, the Delhi government imposed a complete ban on firecrackers so as to eliminate the possibility of conventional firecrackers being used instead of their green variants. But Delhi residents did not bother with the diktat, ably aided by poor enforcement by the police. To wit: the Delhi Police registered only 123 FIRs of illegal bursting of firecrackers this Diwali. In fact, five districts did not even register a single FIR.

“People have been complaining to the Delhi Police every year, particularly on Diwali day, but not only are patrolling teams missing, but they also do not take complaints seriously. Until the enforcement act becomes stringent, such a ban can never succeed,” said Delhi-based environmental activist Bhavreen Kandhari.

Central Pollution Control Board’s data since 2015 also shows that there has been a spike in the AQI the day after Diwali in seven of the last eight years, barring 2022, when strong winds on Diwali day helped disperse firecracker emissions.