Diversion trials on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway in NH-48 chokes traffic

Long traffic jams were reported during the morning office hours on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on Tuesday with serpentine queues being witnessed since Tuesday morning as a portion of NH-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway), between Rangpuri and Rajokri, was closed for vehicular movement by the Delhi traffic police.

Commuters alleged they were stuck for at least 30 mins between Mahipalpur Flyover and Rajokri crossing. (HT Photo | Parveen Kumar)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The portion was shut as part of their trial for the complete closure of the stretch that is likely to begin by Thursday or Friday to facilitate the construction of Dwarka Expressway by the NHAI under Bharat Mala Project.

Special commissioner of police (traffic) Surender Singh Yadav said the trial of carriageways’ closure was started on Tuesday to examine the situation and understand issues that may be witnessed when the formal closure of the carriageways is put into effect from Thursday or Friday.

Also Read: NH-48 on Delhi-Gurugram e-way to be shut for 3 months; check alternate routes

“The trials will help commuters adapt to the situation and the issues they may face when the closure of both the carriageways of NH-48 between Rangpuri and Rajkori will be closed for the next 90 days owing to the construction work. We believe that by the end of the week, people will get used to the traffic on the stretch. The NHAI has put in their best efforts in terms of widening the service roads to accommodate the diverted traffic. The traffic situation is smooth in the area,” said Yadav.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commuters, however, faced a harrowing time in dealing with the traffic jams.

Some alleged they were stuck for at least 30 minutes between Mahipalpur Flyover and Rajokri crossing on the stretch.

The diversion was put in place near Shiv Murti on Tuesday morning.

Pragati Kaushik, a daily commuter from Karol Bagh to Delhi, said the situation was bad on the stretch between Mahipalpur flyover and Gurugram border.

“It took more than 35 minutes to cross the stretch due to slow moving traffic. The commuters are confused as many are still unaware of the diversion plan that is also leading to congestion,” she said.

Another commuter said the situation will remain the same till the construction gets over and it will be a challenge for them every day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I started early, thinking I will cross the stretch well on time but it couldn’t happen,” said Shubham Malik a resident of Kishan Ganj in Delhi.

An 800-metre stretch of NH-48 from Shiv Murti to Rajokri flyover in Delhi has been blocked for at least three months for construction of a flyover and two underpasses.

These are a part of the upcoming Dwarka Expressway project that has been visualised as an alternative route to connect Delhi and Gurugram.

Virender Singh Sangwan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “We have deployed our teams on the stretch in Gurugram. No congestion has been reported so far in Gurugram due to the diversion,” he said.

Sangwan said the diversion will impact the movement of traffic but they are well prepared and ensure that commuters are not inconvenienced.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}