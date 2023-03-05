Traffic congestion on NH-48 on Saturday morning

Gurugram: Traffic snarls were reported on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on Saturday morning due to the vehicular movement of G20 delegates from Leela Hotel towards Hero Honda Chowk. Commuters alleged that they were stuck for at least 30 minutes between the defunct Sirhaul toll plaza and Leela Hotel. Gurugram, India-March 04, 2023: Traffic congestion at National Highway-48 near Ambience Mall, in Gurugram, India, on Saturday, 04 March 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

However, traffic police officers said they had stopped the traffic movement only for 10 minutes as the G20 delegates were being taken to an excursion at the Sultanpur National Park.

Virender Singh Sangwan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said they had stopped traffic near Leela Hotel for 10 minutes. “There was no traffic congestion on the National Highway (NH-48) apart from those 10 minutes. We had stopped vehicles at the entry and exit points for only 10 minutes,” he said.

Neetu Raina, a resident of MG Road, said she was stuck near the toll plaza from 8.10am to 8.40am while returning from Delhi. “There was no traffic advisory issued by the police nor they had mentioned anything on their Twitter handle and that is why we assumed that there will be no disruptions on the stretch,” she said.

Ashima Kher, a resident of Sector 56, said that she was returning to the city after dropping a relative to the airport and had to wait for 20 minutes to cross the stretch. “The traffic situation was bad. Vehicles were taking wrong turns towards the flyover and it resulted in traffic congestion,” she said.

At least 1,500 police personnel, including 200 traffic personnel, were deployed on the NH-48 and other key stretches on Saturday morning.

The meeting of the G20 anti-corruption working group concluded in Gurugram on Friday. On Saturday, the foreign delegates were taken to the Sultanpur bird sanctuary and Pratapgarh farms in Jhajjar.

