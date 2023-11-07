close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Diwali bonus for MCD employees: Trying to fix system gradually, says Kejriwal

PTI |
Nov 07, 2023 05:40 PM IST

Kejriwal lauded the decision of the MCD to give Diwali bonus to its non-gazetted employees from three different categories and daily-wage workers.

Hailing the AAP-led MCD's decision to give Diwali bonus to its non-gazetted employees, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the municipal corporation is doing "good work" in the city.

Shelly Oberoi, Mayor of Delhi addresses a press conference on the Diwali bonus to the employees of MCD at Civic center in New Delhi. (Hindustan Times)
Kejriwal said that they "are trying to fix the system gradually".

In a short online press conference, he lauded the decision of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to give Diwali bonus to its non-gazetted employees from three different categories and daily-wage workers.

Referring to the recent move to regularise a large number of sanitation workers, Kejriwal said, "We consider safai karmchari as part of our family".

"All MCD employees are now getting salaries on time. Earlier, workers had to resort to dharna and protests, but after 14 years, recently they received their salaries on time," he said.

He said the MCD has decided to offer these bonuses to 'malis', 'beldars', ward boys, ward 'aayas' and other employees, which is "gift" this festive season.

"With this money, buy sweets, new clothes for your family members, and tell them Kejriwal ji has sent these on Diwali," the chief minister said.

"As long as your brother Kejriwal is there, you (MCD employees) do not need to worry," he said.

The chief minister also asserted that "good work" is happening in the municipal corporation, and that it is "trying to fix the system gradually".

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday announced that bonus for the municipal corporation employees.

At a press conference here earlier in the day, she also said that daily-wage workers who have done 240 days of work in the last three years, will also receive a bonus.

"The AAP government in MCD under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is happy to inform that we are going to give bonus to our workers, and non-gazetted employees from 'B', 'C' and 'D' categories. This is a big gift to all of them on Diwali," she said.

