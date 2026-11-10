5 DFS personnel injured while responding to fire incidents on Diwali as Delhi records 281 calls in 12 hours

At least five Delhi Fire Services (DFS) personnel sustained injuries while responding to fire incidents on Diwali, with one station officer suffering burn injuries and another official fracturing his hand during firefighting operations, according to officials aware of the matter.

The DFS received 281 calls during the 12-hour peak period, from 6 pm on November 8 to 6 am on November 9. (HT Photo)

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Chief Fire Officer AK Malik confirmed the injuries. A DFS official said that the station officer, Naveen Thakran, posted at Paschim Vihar, sustained burn injuries to his right hand while attending a medium-category fire at Nagli Sakrawati.

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"Doctors advised him seven days of medical rest", the official said. Another official, Sita Ram, sustained a hand fracture during a fire at a godown in Libaspur.

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Three other personnel were injured during emergency operations. Deepak, a leading fireman from Shahdara fire station, sustained a cut on his right hand from glass, while Manjeet from DSIDC Bawana fire station suffered a leg injury during a fire at Narela industrial area. Manoj, also from Shahdara fire station, sustained a knee injury, the official said.

DFS records 'fatal incident' on Diwali

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{{^usCountry}} The injuries came as fire personnel responded to a series of emergencies across the Capital through Diwali night. The department recorded one fatal incident and six non-fatal incidents during its operations, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injuries came as fire personnel responded to a series of emergencies across the Capital through Diwali night. The department recorded one fatal incident and six non-fatal incidents during its operations, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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Among the significant incidents was a medium-category fire reported at 5.25 pm at two adjacent factories on Samshan Ghat Wali Road in Nangli Sakrawati. Additionally, a major-category fire broke out at a factory in Narela Industrial Area at 8.50 pm, followed by another at an NDMC godown beneath the Safdarjung flyover at 9.32 pm.

Other major fires were reported at a banquet hall in Pooth Kalan, a house in Saraswati Apartment in IP Extension, New Krishna School in Karawal Nagar and a shop in Chhota Bazar, Shahdara, between midnight and 3 am.

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281 fire calls in 12 hours

The DFS received 281 calls during the 12-hour peak period, from 6 pm on November 8 to 6 am on November 9. Of these, 178 calls came between 6 pm and midnight, while 103 were received in the following six hours.

The peak-hour call volume was marginally lower than the 283 calls recorded during the corresponding period last year. However, it was considerably below the 320 calls received in 2024.

The overall number of Diwali calls also declined to 257 this year, from 269 in 2025 and 318 in 2024, according to the data.