DJB suspends 10 employees for faulty water meter readings

  • The action came days after state water minister and DJB chairperson Satyendar Jain revised the utility’s water billing system, capping new bills at 1.5 times the amount of the previous month’s bill.
The action came days after state water minister and DJB chairperson Satyendar Jain revised the utility’s water billing system. (Sourced)(Representative image)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 05:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Delhi Jal Board on Saturday suspended 10 water meter readers and terminated the services of 20 outsourced employees after being informed of incorrect readings, according to an order issued by the state’s water utility. A government spokesperson also said that the outsourcing agency has been issued a show-cause notice, asking why it shouldn’t be blacklisted and adding that a police case will be filed in the matter.

The action came days after state water minister and DJB chairperson Satyendar Jain revised the utility’s water billing system, capping new bills at 1.5 times the amount of the previous month’s bill.

“The director (revenue) is hereby directed to terminate the services of all such meter readers involved in such illegal activities. Further, a show-cause notice has been issued to the concerned outsourcing agency asking why action has not been taken against such fraudulent cases and why the government should not blacklist the company responsible for it... the revenue director has been directed to get an FIR lodged against such officials/meter readers for cheating and forgery under relevant sections...”

According to a government statement, Jain said DJB is committed to working towards transparency. A government official said that the agency has received several complaints of incorrect readings and inflated water bills over the past few months, and that it is carrying out an audit to identify errant officials.

