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DJB to soon launch campaign to enforce rainwater harvesting norms: Delhi minister

DJB to soon launch campaign to enforce rainwater harvesting norms: Delhi minister

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 09:12 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi government will strictly enforce the rainwater harvesting system rules from May onwards, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Monday.

DJB to soon launch campaign to enforce rainwater harvesting norms: Delhi minister

Singh held a review meeting with the Delhi Jal Board under the 'Catch the Rain' campaign of the Centre and said that the 10 per cent rebate on water bills currently given will be withdrawn if an RWH system is not found to be functional.

"From May 1, a campaign will be launched under which a target will be given to the DJB and other departments for checking RWH systems in government offices and private colonies. The RWH system is mandatory. Currently, people having this system get a 10 per cent rebate on water bills, which will be withdrawn if the system if found not functional," Singh said.

All the departments have been given targets to install functional RWH systems in government offices and residential buildings, and all other areas that come under them, he added.

To incentivise RWH implementation, a 10 per cent rebate is given in the water bills to the DJB consumers on plot sizes of 100 square meters and above who install adequate and functional rainwater harvesting systems.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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