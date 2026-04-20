New Delhi, The Delhi government will strictly enforce the rainwater harvesting system rules from May onwards, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Monday.

DJB to soon launch campaign to enforce rainwater harvesting norms: Delhi minister

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Singh held a review meeting with the Delhi Jal Board under the 'Catch the Rain' campaign of the Centre and said that the 10 per cent rebate on water bills currently given will be withdrawn if an RWH system is not found to be functional.

"From May 1, a campaign will be launched under which a target will be given to the DJB and other departments for checking RWH systems in government offices and private colonies. The RWH system is mandatory. Currently, people having this system get a 10 per cent rebate on water bills, which will be withdrawn if the system if found not functional," Singh said.

All the departments have been given targets to install functional RWH systems in government offices and residential buildings, and all other areas that come under them, he added.

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{{^usCountry}} "This cannot be left to the government alone. Whether it is a government office or a private home, everyone has to do their part. Water is a shared responsibility," the minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This cannot be left to the government alone. Whether it is a government office or a private home, everyone has to do their part. Water is a shared responsibility," the minister said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the water minister, while long-term projects will increase water production in the future, rainwater should be captured and utilised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the water minister, while long-term projects will increase water production in the future, rainwater should be captured and utilised. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We also plan to bring in a self-declaration scheme. If found functional, then the rebate will be given, otherwise, it will be stopped. This is a step towards providing drinking water for all," Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We also plan to bring in a self-declaration scheme. If found functional, then the rebate will be given, otherwise, it will be stopped. This is a step towards providing drinking water for all," Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the scheme, property owners will annually certify that their systems are operational this will ensure continued compliance and create a culture of responsibility, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the scheme, property owners will annually certify that their systems are operational this will ensure continued compliance and create a culture of responsibility, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Till now, there was a rule but no real checking. That will change. We will introduce a system of verification and accountability so that this is implemented on the ground, not just on paper," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Till now, there was a rule but no real checking. That will change. We will introduce a system of verification and accountability so that this is implemented on the ground, not just on paper," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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To incentivise RWH implementation, a 10 per cent rebate is given in the water bills to the DJB consumers on plot sizes of 100 square meters and above who install adequate and functional rainwater harvesting systems.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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