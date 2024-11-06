A 24-year-old contractual labourer employed by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was found dead inside a 21-foot deep drain chamber in Anand Vihar on Monday, police said on Tuesday. DJB worker, 24, found dead in drain chamber

The victim was identified as Suraj Lohar, a resident of Anand Vihar. Lohar’s family alleged that he died while cleaning the chamber. Police officials privy to the investigation said they are yet to verify the allegation and have registered a case in the matter and begun a probe.

DJB officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Police said that on Monday evening, they received information from a hospital regarding the admission of a man who was declared brought dead. When police reached the spot, Lohar’s family alleged that he was working with DJB and used to clean a drain chamber in which he was found dead.

A case on charges of causing death by negligence was registered and an investigation was taken up, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

Suraj’s father Mahendra Lohar (45), also a DJB contractual worker, said that his son had been working for the agency for the last two years and he used to come back home by 6pm every day but on Monday, he didn’t come home till 7pm after which the family started looking for him.

“I went to the site where he worked and asked street vendors outside if they saw my son. They said he hadn’t come out. The main door was closed so I scaled the gate and entered. I saw my son lying unconscious inside the chamber,” he said.

The father said that he called people for help and pulled his son out after which he was taken to Dr Hedgewar Hospital where he was declared dead.

A senior police officer said that the 21-foot deep chamber did not have water and there is a stair-type installation. “He either fell accidentally or he was already inside and may have suffocated. We are probing the case from all angles,” the officer said.