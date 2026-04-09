New Delhi, In a push to expand its driverless network, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation plans to procure 90 standard-gauge metro cars, to be deployed as 15 trains of six coaches each, for the Inderlok–Indraprastha corridor under Phase IV.

DMRC plans 15 six-coach trains, invites bids for 90 standard-gauge cars for Magenta Line extension

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The corporation has invited bids for the design, manufacture, supply, testing and commissioning of these cars for the Magenta Line extension, with the project slated for completion in 204 weeks, a tender document said.

The project is part-funded through a loan agreement signed between the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Government of India in March 2025, while maintenance costs will be borne separately by DMRC, it added.

According to the document, the selected bidder will also be responsible for comprehensive maintenance of the 90 cars for 35 years, along with depot machinery and plant, special tools, jigs and fixtures, and testing and diagnostic equipment. Training of DMRC personnel is also part of the contract.

The Inderlok–Indraprastha stretch under Phase IV will be developed as an extension of the Magenta Line, while a further extension from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha via Central Vista is planned under Phase V .

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{{^usCountry}} With these additions, the Magenta Line currently running between Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West will extend up to Inderlok, taking its total length to around 89 km and making it the longest corridor in the Delhi Metro network, the corporation said. The entire stretch is planned to operate as a driverless corridor once completed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With these additions, the Magenta Line currently running between Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West will extend up to Inderlok, taking its total length to around 89 km and making it the longest corridor in the Delhi Metro network, the corporation said. The entire stretch is planned to operate as a driverless corridor once completed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The DMRC said the corridor will have 21 interchange stations after completion, compared to four at present Kalkaji Mandir, Botanical Garden, Janakpuri West and Hauz Khas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DMRC said the corridor will have 21 interchange stations after completion, compared to four at present Kalkaji Mandir, Botanical Garden, Janakpuri West and Hauz Khas. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An additional 17 interchange stations will come up under Phase IV and Phase V , including Kalindi Kunj, Chirag Delhi, Terminal 1 IGI Airport, Peeragarhi, Pitampura , Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Azadpur, Pulbangash, Nabi Karim, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, Indraprastha, Delhi Gate, New Delhi and Inderlok, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An additional 17 interchange stations will come up under Phase IV and Phase V , including Kalindi Kunj, Chirag Delhi, Terminal 1 IGI Airport, Peeragarhi, Pitampura , Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Azadpur, Pulbangash, Nabi Karim, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, Indraprastha, Delhi Gate, New Delhi and Inderlok, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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Of these, Central Secretariat, Azadpur, New Delhi and Inderlok will serve as triple interchange stations, the DMRC added.

According to the corporation, the corridor will have 65 stations, including 40 underground, and is expected to reduce travel time, ease congestion and improve connectivity across the city.

The DMRC also highlighted key engineering features, stating that Haiderpur Badli Mor will be the highest elevated station at about 28.36 metres, while Hauz Khas remains the deepest underground station at around 29 metres.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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