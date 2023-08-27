Subway planned to connect IGI Airport Metro, T2 in Delhi

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has planned to construct a subway that will connect the IGI Airport Metro station on the Airport Express line, located at Terminal 3 (T3) of Indira Gandhi International airport, with Terminal 2 (T2). Officials said the subway will be 10m wide and have a height of 4.2m, and will cost around ₹ 26.60 crore. They said it will be constructed using a box pushing method and will likely take 21 months from the date the tender is awarded to complete. (Representational Image/HT Photo)

At present, Metro passengers travelling from T2 have to exit the IGI Airport Metro station and walk around 500m along the road to enter the terminal. With the new subway, this distance will be cut down to a mere 70m, officials aware of the project said.

Officials said the subway will be 10m wide and have a height of 4.2m, and will cost around ₹26.60 crore. They said it will be constructed using a box pushing method and will likely take 21 months from the date the tender is awarded to complete.

“The subway will be constructed using the box pushing method. In this method, vertical excavation or large-scale digging is not required. This method is much faster than the conventional cut-and-cover technology generally used for the construction of subways. The box pushing method will be used keeping in consideration the presence of utilities, buildings etc. in the surrounding areas, limited space availability and traffic management concerns,” a DMRC official said, declining to be named.

According to a tender prepared by DMRC, the Metro corporation will be responsible for the system operations and maintenance of the subway, including electrical and mechanical fittings, telecom, lifts and escalators, CCTV surveillance, security system and PA systems. IGI airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), meanwhile, will bear the cost of construction of the subway, including utility shifting and restoration work, if any.

The DMRC official said Delhi Metro signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with DIAL in May for the purpose of the construction, operation and maintenance of the subway.

HT reached out to DIAL, but the airport operator did not comment on the planned subway.

