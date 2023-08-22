107 govt. hospitals come under real-time CCTV surveillance

In a major step up to their security, 107 district hospitals in Uttar Pradesh have been put under rigorous real-time and centralised CCTV surveillance as part of a new government initiative. (Sourced)

For the past two months, the hospitals are being centrally monitored by an integrated command control centre (ICCC), set up in the Health Directorate building in Lucknow, which will be formally inaugurated on August 24, officials aware of the development said.

CCTV cameras have been placed at 16 strategic locations, such as the outpatient and emergency wings, patient lobby, blook bank, drug distribution counters and operation theatre complex that record most footfall or report issues, at each hospital.

At the ICCC, a team of 40 staffers keep an eye on the happenings at the hospitals. In case of an issue at any of the 107 hospitals, the team calls the chief medical superintendent of the hospital concerned, a senior official at the directorate said. The hospital chiefs, who are the first nodal officers of their respective hospitals, are expected to resolve the issue within 30 minutes, the official added.

If the issue is not resolved within the stipulated time, the issue is forwarded to the director of medical care, who is given a maximum of one hour for its redressal.

If the issue remains unresolved, then the hospital gets an ‘adverse entry’.

The number of cameras may be increased at bigger healthcare facilities.

According to official data, about 500 cases have been resolved under the new system. The government aims to extend the security facility to a total of 167 hospitals in the state.

“We have started monitoring hospitals and irregularities are being spotted, and corrected, regularly. At hospitals from where issues or incidents are reported, corrective measures are taken immediately,” said director general of medical health Dr Deepa Tyagi.

