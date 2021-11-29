DMRC unveils first refurbished train in Delhi, 9 more by Sept 2022

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has started the process to refurbish 70 trains procured before 2007 with amenities such as LCD route maps, charging points and CCTV cameras.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DMRC officials said 10 of its trains oldest trains will be completely refurbished by September 2022.

DMRC managing director Mangu Singh unveiled the first of the refurbished trains at Yamuna Bank station on Monday.

DMRC started services on an 8.5km stretch between Tis Hazari and Shahdara with six stations in December 2002. It has since then grown to an operational network of 391km connecting 286 stations.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC said that the refurbishment was necessitated as most of these trains have completed 14-19 years of their overall 30-year lifespan.

The major part of refurbishing is to retrofit the floor, which has started showing signs of deterioration such as cracks, bulging and uneven surfaces.

“Passengers often complain about uneven surfaces as well as a poor aesthetic look inside the coaches. This floor has now been replaced by modern fibre composite boards in order to enhance passenger safety, comfort as well a better aesthetic look inside coaches,” said Dayal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DMRC has also installed mobile and laptop charging points in each coach, the static route map in these old trains has been replaced with LCD maps which will give dynamic live information to the passenger. CCTV cameras will result in better surveillance etc.

A new fire detection system has also been installed along with air-conditioning and ventilation system running on emergency ventilation mode.

While the retrofitting and refurbishing work on nine other trains is going on and will be completed by September 2022, DMRC officials said the contract for the remaining 60 trains will be awarded soon.