Delhi News
delhi news

DMRC warned against delaying arbitral award

The single-judge bench of justice Suresh Kait on Monday was hearing an early hearing application filed by DAMEPL, a subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure, in pursuance to the Supreme Court’s January 24 order requesting the high court to decide the matter without further delay.
The Delhi high court also posted the matter to February 14, from the earlier fixed date of March 29.
Published on Feb 01, 2022 05:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Delhi high court on Monday warned the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) that it would face an “unpleasant order” if it fails to take clear instructions as to how it intends to pay the arbitral award of over 4,600 crore to the Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL).

“Mr (Parag) Tripathi (counsel for DMRC), on the next date of hearing, you have to take clear instructions on how to pay the amount. This liability, that liability will not work….Otherwise you will face an unpleasant order,” justice Suresh Kait said.

Acceding to the court’s direction, DMRC counsel assured the court it will not seek further time.

On January 24, the top court said, “The parties are directed to appear before the high court on January 31 and seek for advancing the date of hearing. We request the high court to take up the matter at the earliest and dispose of the execution application without any further delay, as consequences of pendency of this application are detrimental to the interest of the petitioner as well as the respondent.” 

Topics
delhi metro
