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Doctors at Delhi hospital cure 5-year-old thalassemia patient through half-match transplant

Doctors at Delhi hospital cure 5-year-old thalassemia patient through half-match transplant

Updated on: May 07, 2026 08:31 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Doctors at a private hospital in east Delhi have successfully treated a five-year-old girl suffering from Thalassemia Major through a complex half-match bone marrow transplant, hospital authorities said on Thursday.

Doctors at Delhi hospital cure 5-year-old thalassemia patient through half-match transplant

The child, Zehra from Jaipur, had been dependent on frequent blood transfusions since infancy due to the inherited blood disorder, according to a statement issued by Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj.

Doctors said the child did not have a fully matched donor within the family, following which the medical team opted for a 50 per cent HLA-matched, or haploidentical, bone marrow transplant a procedure considered more complex because of higher risks of complications.

The transplant was carried out successfully, and the child recovered under close medical supervision before being discharged within 28 days, the hospital said.

Dr Satyendra Katewa, Director, Pediatric Hemato-Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant at the hospital, said advances in transplant protocols and post-transplant care have improved the success rate of haploidentical transplants in recent years.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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