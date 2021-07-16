Domestic flights at Delhi airport’s Terminal 2 might resume from July 22

Domestic flights at Terminal 2 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport might resume from July 22, according to budget airliner IndiGo. “Flight numbers 6E2000 - 6E2999 will arrive and depart from Terminal 2, Delhi, starting 22nd July, 2021. Please check your flight number and terminal before leaving for the airport for a hassle-free journey,” IndiGo said on its website.

Flight operations at Terminal 2 have been suspended since May 18 due to falling passenger footfall and fewer flights caused by the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. All flight operations had been shifted to Terminal 3, which is the only operational terminal in the Delhi airport.

Officials of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) also said that Terminal 2 could open this month, according to a report by the Times of India on Friday. Speaking to the newspaper, a DIAL official said that they were handling a peak of 120,000 passengers of both domestic and international flights per day in February this year, the highest since the Covid-19 outbreak in March end last year. However, the number of passengers went down to 30,000 during the second wave of the pandemic, and currently, 60,000 passengers are being handled daily, the above official added.

On July 1, DIAL said that the number of domestic passengers at the Delhi airport increased by over three times between mid-May and June-end. “Delhi airport has witnessed over three times rise in domestic passenger numbers from around 18,000 per day in mid of May 2021 to over 62,000 per day at the end of June 2021,” DIAL said in a statement. In June, a majority or 48 per cent of the passengers who travelled were visiting their family and friends, 25 per cent were travelling for vacation and 19 per cent for business purposes, DIAL added.