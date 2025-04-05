‘Don’t let him go’: Woman kills self with writing on the wall

New Delhi The woman was allegedly being harassed by a man to whom she had lent ₹ 2 lakh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 27-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her Uttam Nagar house, leaving behind a mobile number and writing on the wall in Hindi, “chhodna mat usko (don’t spare him)”, in an incident that took place last Saturday night, police said.

In a two-page note, suspected to be left behind by the woman, police said she accused a man and his family members of harassing her when she demanded they repay a loan she had given them, police said. The woman worked as a lab assistant at a private school and served as a civil defence volunteer before that, they said.

“The number was of her former colleague from the civil defence unit. My sister has given him and his brother over ₹2 lakh for their mother’s medical treatment. They were not returning the money despite her repeated requests. For the past few weeks, they were threatening and harassing her,” the woman’s younger sister, 25, who is a primary school teacher, said.

A case of abetment to suicide was registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Uttam Nagar police station. The FIR was registered on Tuesday on the complaint of their 29-year-old elder sister, who works at a boutique, a police officer aware of the developments said.

Police said the woman lived with her mother and siblings at the house. Her body was found by the elder sister when she returned home, around 9pm on Saturday.

The officer cited above said, “The man and his family members whose names were mentioned in the note are absconding. We are conducting raids to nab them.”