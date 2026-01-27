The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has invited fresh applications to fill 47 vacant posts, of the total sanctioned 344 posts, as per a January 21 advertisement by the committee. DPCC invites applications to hire for 47 vacant posts

According to the notice, the positions include senior level posts such as six senior environmental engineers, 13 environmental engineers,11 assistant environmental engineers,and other junior positions. In November, the DPCC had floated a similar advertisement to fill 52 posts.

While the DPCC – riddled with vacancies for a considerable period – had 189 posts vacant in May last year, out of the total 344. After the November hiring exercise, around 50 positions remained vacant by end of December last year, effectively meaning this latest opening should fill up the remaining vacancies, officials said.

“By mid December, close to 300 posts had either been filled, or the process was ongoing and paperwork was being completed. The latest advertisement aims to fill the remaining posts too,” a senior government official said.

As per the advertisement, the commission will consider all applications till January 31 in the first phase, with additional applications to be considered separately in phases two and three till February 28. “Systematically, vacant posts are being filled. This includes short-term contracts too,” the official quoted above said.

DPCC acts as the regulatory body for Delhi regarding implementation of environmental and pollution control laws enacted by the Parliament. The commission runs 24 out of Delhi’s 40 ambient air quality monitoring stations and 31 noise pollution monitors and carries out water quality tests of Delhi’s sewage treatment plants, effluent treatment plants and the Yamuna. It also monitors and ensures industries in Delhi meet pollution norms and often acts as the nodal agency in enforcement of several Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures.

Experts said that one more pollution season has passed with high vacancies in DPCC. “We have been seeing this for a number of years, where an understaffed DPCC has failed to take adequate action against polluters or tackle sources. A fully functional pollution body is the bare minimum, with on-ground implementation the next step,” said environmental activist Bhavreen Kandhari.