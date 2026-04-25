‘DPCC used only 43% of environmental damage compensation in past 10 yrs’

New Delhi: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) spent only about 43% of the environmental damage compensation (EDC) it collected over the past decade, according to the DPCC’s reply to an RTI. Typically, EDC is imposed by state pollution control boards on industries, individuals and entities for violating pollution norms (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The RTI, filed by environmental activist Amit Gupta, found that the pollution body spent about ₹68.07 crore of the ₹158.88 crore it has collected since 2015-16.

Typically, EDC is imposed by state pollution control boards on industries, individuals and entities for violating pollution norms, such as not meeting emission standards, effluents being discharged without treatment, etc.

According to the DPCC’s reply, the highest EDC collection was recorded in 2025–26 (up to February) at ₹36.53 crore, with only ₹11.38 crore spent in the same year. The highest expenditure occurred in 2024–25 at ₹35.93 crore, while ₹16.63 crore was collected that year. In the years prior to that, the DPCC was able to utilise the full amount of EDC collected year-on-year.

In his query, for which the RTI reply was given on April 10, Gupta had sought details of environmental compensation charges (ECC), including the total collection, spending and where it was spent.

In its response, the DPCC clarified that it does not levy ECC but provided details of environmental damage compensation collected and spent. However, the pollution body did not disclose information on projects or activities funded through these expenditures.

“This data shows a serious gap between collection and utilisation of environmental compensation funds. If this money is meant to mitigate pollution and environmental damage, the public has a right to know how effectively it is being used,” said Gupta.

He added that although Delhi is one of India’s most polluted cities, money collected and allocated for pollution reduction is not being used adequately.

Experts said until funds are utilised for proper measures, Delhi will continue to fail in its fight against pollution. “A number of different funds are being accumulated, but we are seeing consistent failure to utilise them, both at the central level and state level,” said activist Bhavreen Kandhari, calling for more transparency on where these funds are being used.

Lack of utilisation of such pollution funds or cess has been a consistent problem in the past across both central and state boards. An RTI reply obtained by Gupta in June last year found that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had only spent around 31% or ₹130.9 crore out of the ₹427 crore it had collected under the environmental protection charge (EPC) since 2015.

HT had on December 25, 2025, citing a government report, flagged how Delhi had utilised only ₹26 crores out of the ₹81.34 crore it had collected till that point under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).