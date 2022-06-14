Delhi might get rain today; maximum temperature likely to be 43 degrees Celsius

NEW DELHI: Delhi is likely to witness a cloudy sky today, with the possibility of light rain or drizzle, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 43 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Monday was 31.2 degrees Celsius, and maximum temperature was 43.7 degrees Celsius – four degrees above normal.

The air quality in the national capital on Tuesday morning was in the poor category. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 211. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 200, which is in the moderate category. According to short range forecast by the air quality monitoring centre of the union ministry of earth science, AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ or ‘lower end of moderate’ for the next three days.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Tuesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said that AQI today improved significantly to ‘lower end of moderate’ air quality with PM10 as the primary pollutant. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributes 76% to PM10.

Peak wind speed till Thursday is likely to be 24-30 km/hr, causing moderate dispersion, and AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ or ‘lower end of poor’. High temperature (> 41 degrees Celsius) and mixing layer height (3-4 kms) maintains strong ventilation by convection improving air quality.