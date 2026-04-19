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Drunk man rams SUV into taxi driver in west Delhi

According to an eyewitness, the Swift Dzire was stationary on the extreme left side of the road when the Tata Harrier, coming from the Raja Garden side at high speed, rammed into it from behind.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 03:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi:

It was found that Rathore had a high blood alcohol concentration, indicating he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

A 33-year-old taxi driver was injured after his vehicle was hit by a speeding SUV from behind in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden on Saturday, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Sharad Bhaskar said that the accident was reported around 3.29am near ICICI Bank on Najafgarh Road, close to pillar no. 408. Police from Rajouri Garden police station rushed to the spot and found a Tata Harrier and a Swift Dzire taxi in a damaged condition.

According to an eyewitness, the Swift Dzire was stationary on the extreme left side of the road when the Tata Harrier, coming from the Raja Garden side at high speed, rammed into it from behind. The impact left the taxi driver, identified as Narender Kumar, with severe injuries.

 
rajouri garden accident
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