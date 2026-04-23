...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

DSCI link officer’s appointment faces age rule scrutiny

Delhi government's appointment of a 63-year-old link officer at the cancer institute raises concerns over age limit compliance for administrative roles.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 04:10 am IST
By Ridhima Gupta
Advertisement

The Delhi government’s appointment of a “link officer for the director” at the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) has raised questions over compliance with service age rules, as the senior doctor is over the age of 62 – the upper limit for holding administrative posts – documents accessed by HT show.

The appointment order was issued by the department of health and family welfare on April 20.

An order issued by the health and family welfare department on April 20 designated Dr Arun Kumar Rathi as a link officer to oversee the functioning of the institute in the absence of a full-time director. Such officers are typically tasked with handling administrative responsibilities during vacancies or transitions.

However, recruitment rules and service guidelines governing Delhi government and Central Health Service (CHS) doctors — reaffirmed by the Delhi High Court in February 2026 — state that doctors can hold administrative positions only up to the age of 62. While the overall retirement age is 65, the period beyond 62 is restricted to clinical or non-administrative roles. Dr Rathi, currently 63, had earlier stepped down from his administrative post as head of department (radiation oncology) at Maulana Azad Medical College in 2024 after reaching the age threshold.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ridhima Gupta

Ridhima Gupta is a health correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers Delhi's hospitals, government policies and other health topics. She has a keen interest in covering stories with a particular focus on gender and children’s issues.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / DSCI link officer’s appointment faces age rule scrutiny
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.