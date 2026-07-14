The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has approved issuing fresh notices to families occupying its staff quarters in West Delhi’s Hari Nagar, paving the way for demolishing the existing premises and constructing a high-rise housing complex at the site, officials said.

DTC begins process to vacate Hari Nagar staff quarters for delayed housing redevelopment

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The development comes more than three years after DTC finalised plans to redevelop the colony, added officials. The project will be executed by NBCC (India) Ltd, and is expected to become one of the corporation’s largest real estate developments.

Officials said NBCC has already been awarded the contract for the project and the next stage requires vacating the site before construction can begin. The project was originally estimated to cost around ₹724 crore and generate substantial revenue for the cash-strapped public transporter by selling residential units.

“There are 142 residential quarters on the site that were allotted to DTC employees several decades ago. Most of the original allottees have retired, but many families continue to occupy the accommodation. Fresh notices are now being issued in accordance with the board’s approval last week so that the redevelopment work can begin,” a DTC official said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the Delhi cabinet had approved the vacation of these quarters in 2011-12, directing occupants to vacate the premises within two months. However, legal disputes and litigation delayed the process for more than 15 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the Delhi cabinet had approved the vacation of these quarters in 2011-12, directing occupants to vacate the premises within two months. However, legal disputes and litigation delayed the process for more than 15 years. {{/usCountry}}

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With the latest decision, DTC plans to initiate evacuation proceedings followed by demolition of the existing structures at the earliest, officials said.

The Hari Nagar redevelopment forms part of a broader agreement signed between DTC and NBCC in 2020 for monetisation and redevelopment of DTC land assets. Along with Hari Nagar, the transport utility had proposed redevelopment of another residential colony at Vasant Vihar, besides constructing multi-level bus depots at both locations.

The Hari Nagar residential project was originally plannedto comprise eight towers with 545 general-category apartments and 284 flats for the economically weaker section (EWS).

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The proposed development includes 103 two-bedroom apartments, 396 three-bedroom units and 46 three-bedroom apartments with an additional study, along with a clubhouse and supporting infrastructure.

“The redevelopment cannot move forward until the land is made available. Once the evacuation process is completed and the structures are demolished, construction activities will be taken up as per the approved plan,” another official said.

Last year, DTC also reviewed the financial viability of some of its redevelopment projects before deciding on the future course of action. Officials said the Hari Nagar redevelopment has now moved into the implementation phase with the decision to begin vacating the residential colony.

The redevelopment is expected to unlock the value of prime DTC land in west Delhi while creating a new source of revenue for the transport corporation through the sale of residential properties after completion, officials said.