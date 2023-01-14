Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DTC hires 13 more women bus drivers

Updated on Jan 14, 2023 01:07 AM IST

DTC now has 34 women drivers -- one of the highest in any state in India, the government said in a statement.

Woman drivers get their licence at DTC Depot, Rajghat in New Delhi on Friday. (Snjeev Verma/HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The Delhi government on Friday granted letters of appointment to 13 new women drivers, marking the appointment of the second batch of women bus drivers in the Delhi Transport Corporation.

The appointment letters were given to trained women drivers by transport minister Kailash Gahlot at an event in Rajghat depot. Of the 13 who were given the appointment letter, 10 joined work after receiving training under the government’s Mission Parivartan – an initiative to train women to obtain their Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) licences, which was launched in 2022.

The government has 7,379 buses and 15,000 drivers. The 13 women who joined are from Bihar (1), Uttar Pradesh (1), West Bengal (1), Rajasthan (1), Delhi (6) and Haryana (3).

The government said one driver is a national weight lifter while another is a cab driver with three years’ experience.

Gahlot, said, “Each of these 34 women drivers in Delhi’s transportation fleet is an inspiration and role model. I am very hopeful that more participation of women in buses, taxis and autos will make the roads of Delhi safer and passenger friendly.”

